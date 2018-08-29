Tractor-trailer full of candy flips New Jersey in alleged road rage incident

A tractor trailer flipped in New Jersey in an alleged road rage incident.

MAHWAH, New Jersey --
A tractor-trailer full of candy lost control and flipped over in New Jersey, in what police say was a case of road rage.

The accident happened on Route 17 in Mahwah.

Police said the driver of an SUV observed the tractor-trailer being driven aggressively and changing lanes recklessly.

The SUV pulled in front of the tractor-trailer and hit the brakes in an effort to slow it down and prevent an accident.

The tractor-trailer hit a median, flipped and slid across the travel lanes of Route 17.

There were no serious injuries.

A tractor-trailer driving behind the two vehicles had a dash cam which recorded the incident.

Police released the video to underscore the dangers of road rage.

Both drivers were issued numerous summonses.
accidentroad ragetractor trailerMahwahBergen CountyNew Jersey
