A tractor-trailer full of candy lost control and flipped over in New Jersey, in what police say was a case of road rage.The accident happened on Route 17 in Mahwah.Police said the driver of an SUV observed the tractor-trailer being driven aggressively and changing lanes recklessly.The SUV pulled in front of the tractor-trailer and hit the brakes in an effort to slow it down and prevent an accident.The tractor-trailer hit a median, flipped and slid across the travel lanes of Route 17.There were no serious injuries.A tractor-trailer driving behind the two vehicles had a dash cam which recorded the incident.Police released the video to underscore the dangers of road rage.Both drivers were issued numerous summonses.