TRUCKS

Tractor trailer overturns and scatters okra on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

Interstate 95 N traffic around Exit 61 is moving slowly after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday in Cumberland County scattering okra all over the road. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Interstate 95 N traffic around Exit 61 is moving slowly after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday in Cumberland County scattering okra all over the road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said at around 2 a.m. the driver of the 18-wheeler fell asleep and went off Interstate 95 into the median, hitting a guardrail before overcorrecting and overturning.

The 60-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are trying to save as much of the produce as they can.

NCSHP said the okra will be taken to get cleaned and possibly donated to a food bank.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truckscar accidentroad closureCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRUCKS
911 call released in armed theft of LabCorp truck in Durham
People rescued after tractor-trailer partially falls off barge near Bald Head Island
Apex Police: Man charged with leaving scene after truck hits, damages bridge
Remote control car chases white pickup truck on Houston highway
More trucks
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News