Lanes reopen on I-95 in Harnett County following 4-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 95 after a four-vehicle crash in Harnett County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Dunn, close to exit 73, closing three lanes all morning.

A tractor-trailer, a landscaping truck and two cars were involved in the crash. No injuries were reported, according to officials on the scene.

Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed for hours.

Congestion remains and drivers can use Highway 301 as an alternate route.

