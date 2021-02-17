Traffic

I-85N closed due to overturned tractor trailer that spilled bedding onto road

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overturned tractor trailer forced Interstate 85 northbound to close Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the I-85/I-40 split in Orange County.

The tractor trailer was hauling bedding of some sort. When it overturned, the bedding spilled out and had to be collected and cleared from the road.

Traffic is backed up for miles with a detour forcing all traffic off I-85 and onto I-40 eastbound.

Crews are still working at the site but hope to have the road reopened before 9 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficorange countytractor trailertraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper to visit area damaged by tornado
NC weather: 'Significant ice' possible Thursday morning
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
Trump Plaza implosion today: How to watch live
Some Wake County students return to classrooms Wednesday
100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow
Rocky Mount Food Lion recalls some in-store prepared ground beef
Show More
LATEST: Weather could impact vaccine shipments, CDC says
Krispy Kreme Mars doughnut available 1 day only
3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County EF-3 tornado
Dozens of graves underwater at Raleigh National Cemetery
Man barricades himself inside home in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News