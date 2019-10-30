1 dead, 1 hurt after car goes down ravine in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car went down a ravine in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. off Capital Boulevard, according to Raleigh Police Department.
One person died in the accident and another was taken to the hospital. Police suspect the crash may have stemmed from a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard.
The person taken to the hospital has injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.
The surrounding stretch of Capital Boulevard is closed while police investigate and crews clean up the wreckage.
