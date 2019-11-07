Traffic

1 dead, 2 hurt in crash that shut down Hammond Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and two others were injured in a two-car crash that closed northbound Hammond Road on Thursday morning.

It happened on Hammond Road just south of I-40. Two cars collided and one ended up in the woodline and then caught fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, Raleigh Police told ABC11.

First responders shut down Hammond road in both directions as they worked to clear the crash.

The name of the person who died has not been released.
