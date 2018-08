Raleigh police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened in the 5200 block of Louisburg Road at the Fox Road intersection.After the crash, one of the cars caught fire and a passenger died. Three people in the other car were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.Inbound lanes of Louisburg Road between Fox Road and Sweet Shade Trail near Spring Forest Road are temporarily closed.Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.