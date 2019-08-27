1 dead, 3 taken to hospital after fiery I-40 crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A crash and a large fire killed one person and hospitalized three others on Interstate 40 in Raleigh on Tuesday.The crash happened on eastbound I-40 near South Saunders around 11:30 a.m.Chopper11 HD flew over the crash site, showing that a silver Mercedes appeared to be involved in the crash. Other vehicles were also involved, including a multi-axle truck.Raleigh Police Department said the truck driver died in the crash. Two of the injured victims were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries; the other was in critical condition.The crash caused a major traffic backup, closing all lanes in the area temporarily. Some westbound lanes have since been opened, but eastbound 40 is expected to remain closed until at least 5 p.m.