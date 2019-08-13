1 dead after car runs off Fayetteville road into ravine

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after a car ran off Highway 87 and into a ravine Tuesday afternoon.Officials said it happened just after 1:30 p.m. along Highway 87 (Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway) between Gillespie Street and Robeson Street when a car ran off the roadway into the ravine.Police said the driver was pronounced dead the scene.Highway 87 toward Ramsey Street is closed between Gillespie Street and Robeson Street as an investigation is being conducted.Motorists are encouraged to take the Eastern Boulevard exit as an alternate route.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.