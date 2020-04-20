1 dead after driver loses control, vehicle overturns in Durham

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal crash in a single-vehicle accident on North Roxboro Street on Monday morning.The crash happened in the 4600 block of North Roxboro Street between Monk Road and Wellington Drive. Police say a driver lost control and the vehicle overturned around 6:45 a.m.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were provided by Durham police. Part of Roxboro Street was closed while police investigated.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.