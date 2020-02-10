1 injured when flatbed truck overturns, closing multiple lanes of I-440 in Raleigh

🚨I-440 between Capital Blvd. and Wake Forest is blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer.#TrafficAlert #RDUtraffic — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) February 10, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An overturned flatbed truck closed part of I-440 in Raleigh on Monday morning.The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on I-440 westbound between Capital Boulevard and Wake Forest Road. All lanes reopened around 11:30 a.m.Witnesses told Raleigh Fire Department a car in front of the flatbed truck stopped and the truck was unable to stop in time. The driver of the truck swerved to avoid the crash. In doing so, he hit a median wall and the truck overturned.The driver of the truck was taken to WakeMed with minor injuries.Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. None of the other people involved were injured.