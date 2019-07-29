1 killed, 1 injured in NC 540 crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a crash on NC 540 Sunday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Exit 62 or Green Level West Road, according to NCDOT.
The road was closed for two hours but opened back up just before 6:30 p.m.
Highway Patrol said a trailer being towed from a pickup truck came loose and the driver of the pickup stopped.
Officials said two people got out of the pickup to reattach the trailer when they were hit by a black Jeep - killing one and injuring the other person.
The second victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for minor injuries, Highway Patrol said.
Officials have not released names or charges.
The featured video is from a previous update.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News