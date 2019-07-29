Traffic

1 killed, 1 injured in NC 540 crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a crash on NC 540 Sunday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Exit 62 or Green Level West Road, according to NCDOT.

The road was closed for two hours but opened back up just before 6:30 p.m.

Highway Patrol said a trailer being towed from a pickup truck came loose and the driver of the pickup stopped.

Officials said two people got out of the pickup to reattach the trailer when they were hit by a black Jeep - killing one and injuring the other person.

The second victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for minor injuries, Highway Patrol said.

Officials have not released names or charges.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcary
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Carolina may be using new voting machines in 2020
Active shooter reported at Garlic Festival in Gilroy
20-year-old charged in murder of Rocky Mount man
Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater
Cary program helps kids on the autism spectrum learn soccer
Officials: Franklin County man charged with robbing Knightdale ABC store
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh
Show More
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Hundreds gather at Umstead Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Man accused of faking own death in California faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
More TOP STORIES News