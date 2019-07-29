1 killed, 1 injured in NC 540 crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed and another was injured during a crash on NC 540 Sunday afternoon, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Exit 62 or Green Level West Road, according to NCDOT.The road was closed for two hours but opened back up just before 6:30 p.m.Highway Patrol said a trailer being towed from a pickup truck came loose and the driver of the pickup stopped.Officials said two people got out of the pickup to reattach the trailer when they were hit by a black Jeep - killing one and injuring the other person.The second victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for minor injuries, Highway Patrol said.Officials have not released names or charges.