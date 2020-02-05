1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 42 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A head-on collision in Johnston County killed one man and sent another person to the hospital.It happened on Highway 42 eastbound near Selma around 7:15 p.m.North Carolina Highway Patrol has not released any details about the victims of the crash other than to say that the person who died was a man and the person who was injured has serious injuries.The highway was closed for a couple hours.