JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A head-on collision in Johnston County killed one man and sent another person to the hospital.
It happened on Highway 42 eastbound near Selma around 7:15 p.m.
North Carolina Highway Patrol has not released any details about the victims of the crash other than to say that the person who died was a man and the person who was injured has serious injuries.
The highway was closed for a couple hours.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash on Highway 42 in Johnston County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News