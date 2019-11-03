Traffic

1 killed in motorcycle crash on All American Expressway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fatal motorcycle crash closed multiple lanes of All American Expressway in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 6:45 near Cliffdale Road.

Fayetteville Police Department investigators said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed. So far, it's unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.
