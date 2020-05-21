Traffic

1 killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler on Highway 13 near Cumberland/Sampson line

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 13 near the Cumberland County/Sampson County line.

The tanker truck was seen blocking both lanes of the highway when ABC11 cameras arrived Wednesday night. The Godwin-Falcon Fire Rescue squad also found an overturned SUV that had traveled down and embankment. Both front wheels of the 18-wheeler had been ripped away in the wreck.

The person in the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The Tractor Trailer was registered to A.G. Lee Transport from Selma.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcumberland countysampson countytraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Changes coming for RDU passengers
NC will move into Phase 2 on Friday: Here's what that means
This Fayetteville church is taking a slow approach to Phase 2 reopening
Heavy rain brings potential for flooding
'All Hands Raleigh' helping struggling restaurant workers
Are public bathrooms safe from coronavirus? Expert weighs in
Raleigh police release video in officer-involved shooting
Show More
No lifting: Gyms to remain closed during Phase 2 reopening
Costco customer kicked out of store for refusing to wear mask
Minorty economic development trailblazer Andrea Harris dies
Moore County teen stars in new Netflix series 'Sweet Magnolias'
Fayetteville Police search for man who stole $600 in lighters from Circle K
More TOP STORIES News