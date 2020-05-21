1 killed in wreck involving 18-wheeler on Highway 13 near Cumberland/Sampson line

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed in a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 13 near the Cumberland County/Sampson County line.The tanker truck was seen blocking both lanes of the highway when ABC11 cameras arrived Wednesday night. The Godwin-Falcon Fire Rescue squad also found an overturned SUV that had traveled down and embankment. Both front wheels of the 18-wheeler had been ripped away in the wreck.The person in the SUV was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.The Tractor Trailer was registered to A.G. Lee Transport from Selma.