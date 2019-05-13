Traffic

1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured in crash on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash on Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville.

Outbound Bragg Blvd. is currently closed to traffic between Cain Road and William Clark Road.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Bragg Blvd.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers traveling outbound on Bragg Blvd. should use Cain Road, to Pamalee Drive, to Bragg Blvd. as an alternate route.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
