1 person killed in crash near Harnett/Wake County line

Investigators are looking into a deadly crash that happened at the Harnett County/Wake County line Sunday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Christian Light Road and Wagstaff Road. North Carolina State troopers confirmed one person died. A female passenger was taken to the hospital.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is now handling the investigation. We're working to find out more about what caused the crash.
