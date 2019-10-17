Traffic

14-year-old hit, killed crossing Highway 55 in Holly Springs identified

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 14-year-old was hit and killed on Highway 55 North and near Somerset Farm Drive, Holly Springs Police said Wednesday evening.

Scout Undercoffer, an eighth-grader at Holly Grove Middle School, died in the accident.

"This is a tragic loss," said Holly Grove Principal Janiece Dilts in an email to parents. "Scout was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by the students and staff here at Holly Grove Middle School. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this tragedy."

The incident happened about 5 p.m.



Roads were closed for a few hours while police investigated.

As of 7:30 p.m., Highway 55 was opened back up.

"It's devastating because I always warn my son about this road and going across the street to the gas station or McDonalds is just dangerous," said Erika Kiesenhofer, who has lived in Somerset Farms for 13 years. "I tell him never go past this sidewalk and go on 55, it's 55 mph and people are going 60 if not more. There's no crosswalks. There's nothing so it's just an accident waiting to happen."





Chopper 11 HD over the scene as Highway 55 closed after crash kills pedestrian



The incident remains under investigation.
