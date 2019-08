APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old girl was hit crossing the road near Apex High School Tuesday morning.Apex Police say around 6:55 a.m., the girl was walking across the crosswalk toward the school when she was hit by a 17-year-old driving a truck.The girl was taken to the hospital by EMS.There was no other information on the extent of her injuries.The investigation is still active.