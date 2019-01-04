SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) --An 18-wheeler ran off the road and crashed into the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store in Salisbury on Friday, knocking several cars into the building.
"And all I heard was a loud boom," said Brian Hancock, who was inside the store. "It was like a bomb going off, and it seemed like it lasted forever, but after a couple of seconds, I saw the 18-wheeler just drive past the opening doors here, ran right into maybe six or seven parked cars, it was a really scary experience."
It happened just before 1 p.m., according to WSOC.
Officials said the truck hit at least seven other vehicles and the store.
SFD has been assessing a multiple vehicle accident, with structural and property damages that ended in the parking lot of Aldi, 920 W Jake Alexander Blvd. Amazingly and thankfully there were no injuries. Accident occurred around 12:30 PM. SPD, EMS and Rowan Rescue also on scene. pic.twitter.com/b2FtvWjCu1— Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) January 4, 2019
No one was hurt in the crash.
Officials are still investigating the cause.