18-wheeler runs off road, crashes into Aldi store and several cars in parking lot

18-wheeler smashes into Salisbury grocery store and several parked cars

SALISBURY, N.C. (WTVD) --
An 18-wheeler ran off the road and crashed into the parking lot of an Aldi grocery store in Salisbury on Friday, knocking several cars into the building.

"And all I heard was a loud boom," said Brian Hancock, who was inside the store. "It was like a bomb going off, and it seemed like it lasted forever, but after a couple of seconds, I saw the 18-wheeler just drive past the opening doors here, ran right into maybe six or seven parked cars, it was a really scary experience."

It happened just before 1 p.m., according to WSOC.

Officials said the truck hit at least seven other vehicles and the store.



No one was hurt in the crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause.
