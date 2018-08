Raleigh police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened in the 5200 block of Louisburg Road at the Fox Road intersection.After the crash, one of the cars caught fire and two passengers died, officials say.Three people in the other car were taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.Inbound lanes of Louisburg Road between Fox Road and Sweet Shade Trail near Spring Forest Road are temporarily closed.Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.