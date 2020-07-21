Traffic

2 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodge Road exit.

Traffic was backed up for more than a mile in eastern Wake County due to the crash, which caused at least two deaths.

Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.

The Highway Patrol told ABC11 the crash involved two vehicles and two fatalities.

Fire trucks and several North Carolina Highway Patrol cruisers were on scene cleaning up debris.

The road has since reopened.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodges Road Exit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficknightdalewake countycar crashfatal crashhighway 87traffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NCDHHS pushes for new tests, more lab capacity
WCPSS opts to begin school year online
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
Sheriff: Suspect in death of Apex teen 'armed and dangerous'
Amazon hiring 3,000 workers for Garner facility
Trump says COVID-19 in US will get worse before it gets better
'Kind of surreal:' Briggs Hardware closing after 155 years in Raleigh
Show More
How to save your heat-stressed lawn this summer
Cumberland County Schools starting year online-only
Feeling Like 105° to 110° Tomorrow
Durham 12-year-old dies from shooting days later
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
More TOP STORIES News