2 dead, multiple critically injured after fiery semi crash in Wisconsin

RAW VIDEO: Traffic camera shows fiery fatal semi crash
Emergency crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles around 11 a.m. Wednesday, WISN reports.
The Racine County medical examiner said there are at least two fatalities. Multiple people have been sent to hospitals in critical condition with burns and broken bones.
Witnesses said they heard what they described as an explosion and seeing a mushroom cloud of smoke.
A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median, caught fire and exploded. The photographer says at least two other vehicles were set on fire.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 94 were completely closed in the area.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities are expected to reveal more information at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.