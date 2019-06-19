Traffic

2 dead, multiple critically injured after fiery semi crash in Wisconsin

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. -- At least two people have died and multiple others were critically injured when a semi crashed, exploded and ignited other vehicles on Interstate 94 in Racine County, Wisconsin.

RAW VIDEO: Traffic camera shows fiery fatal semi crash
EMBED More News Videos

A traffic camera shows the fiery semi-truck crash that closed all lanes of I-41/94 in Racine County, Wisconsin on Wednesday.



Emergency crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles around 11 a.m. Wednesday, WISN reports.

The Racine County medical examiner said there are at least two fatalities. Multiple people have been sent to hospitals in critical condition with burns and broken bones.

Witnesses said they heard what they described as an explosion and seeing a mushroom cloud of smoke.

A WTMJ-TV photographer who witnessed the crash says the semi jumped the median, caught fire and exploded. The photographer says at least two other vehicles were set on fire.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 94 were completely closed in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities are expected to reveal more information at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwisconsinsemi crashhighways
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts
SUV slams into Raleigh apartment building, injuries reported
Wake sheriff open to new partnerships as wellness check program ends
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
2 men charged in death of taxi driver in Garner over $100
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
Body of retired UNC professor found in Hudson River
Show More
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
Officials: 9th American dies while visiting Dominican Republic
'Miracle' baby born after mom had fallopian tubes removed
Dad stops stranger trying to kidnap daughter, 2, from SoCal home
VIDEO: Brawl erupts at Colo. youth baseball game
More TOP STORIES News