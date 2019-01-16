Two people were hospitalized after a serious crash closed down US-1 southbound near US 64 near Cary.A Town of Cary official told ABC11 that the crash happened "after a chase" involving the Wake County Sheriff's Office.A deputy saw a reckless driver speeding at more than 100 mph and turned around to pursue the vehicle, the sheriff's office told ABC11.The collision occurred shortly after 5 p.m.The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and gathering information.The highway is expected to be closed for hours.No other details were immediately available.There is heavy congestion in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid it if possible.Southbound motorists are advised to take Exit 98 B to US-64 West, Follow US-64 West to NC-55 East, Continue on NC-55 East to reaccess US-1.