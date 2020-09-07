Traffic

2 drivers hurt in Johnston County I-95 crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

Drivers on Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Benson experienced major delays after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.

Video from Chopper 11 showed two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck involved in the crash.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer was exited off I-40 onto I-95. According to NCSHP, the driver had not seen traffic had come to a stop.

The driver then locked the brakes, went off the road, lost control and crossed all lanes to the left, striking another tractor-trailer and red pickup truck.

Officials said two drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficjohnston countycar crashtraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones remember Cary man shot, killed while on walk
Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic
President Trump plans NC campaign visit
Harnett County florist donates flowers to nursing homes during pandemic
Vandals damage car of Black Lives Matter advocate
How face masks, remote learning can affect eye health
Home a lot more during COVID-19? Make sure your house is safe
Show More
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
NC Red Cross volunteers head to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura relief efforts
'Black Labor Day' car parade and caravan supports essential workers
Still no arrests 8 years after Faith Hedgepeth's death
More TOP STORIES News