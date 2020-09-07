2 drivers hurt in Johnston County I-95 crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

Drivers on Interstate 95 in Johnston County near Benson experienced major delays after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers.Video from Chopper 11 showed two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck involved in the crash.The crash happened just before 3 p.m.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer was exited off I-40 onto I-95. According to NCSHP, the driver had not seen traffic had come to a stop.The driver then locked the brakes, went off the road, lost control and crossed all lanes to the left, striking another tractor-trailer and red pickup truck.Officials said two drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.Lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m.