2 seriously injured, including Wake County deputy, in 2-vehicle crash

#BREAKING: Wake Sheriff’s deputy injured along with other driver in collision that has closed U.S. 401 in both directions in southern Wake County. Both rushed to WakeMed. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/PX430Dbtnz — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) October 10, 2018

A Wake County deputy and another driver were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.The wreck happened at Fayetteville Road near Old Stage Road. US 401 is closed in both directions while emergency crews work the scene.The deputy and the other driver were taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.The deputy's SUV was a K-9 unit. His canine partner was not injured in the crash, the sheriff's office told ABC11.The other vehicle involved was a BMW sedan.The State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.