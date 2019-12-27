Traffic

2 killed, 3 hurt in Franklin County crash on NC-96

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two drivers were killed and three passengers were hurt in a crash in Franklin County on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., a white Volkswagen crossed into the path of a Honda SUV on NC-96 near Ridgewood Road, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The drivers were killed on impact.

Two passengers from the Volkswagon and one from the Honda were taken to WakeMed Hospital with serious injuries.
