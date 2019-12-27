2 killed, 3 hurt in Franklin County head-on crash on NC-96

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two drivers were killed and three passengers were hurt in a crash in Franklin County on Thursday night.Around 8 p.m., a white Volkswagen crossed the center line and veered into the path of a silver Honda SUV on NC-96 near Ridgewood Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.The drivers were killed on impact.Two passengers from the Volkswagen and one from the Honda were taken to WakeMed Hospital with serious injuries.The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.The names of the victims have not yet been released.