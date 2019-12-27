Traffic

2 killed, 3 hurt in Franklin County head-on crash on NC-96

By
FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two drivers were killed and three passengers were hurt in a crash in Franklin County on Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m., a white Volkswagen crossed the center line and veered into the path of a silver Honda SUV on NC-96 near Ridgewood Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The drivers were killed on impact.

Two passengers from the Volkswagen and one from the Honda were taken to WakeMed Hospital with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfranklin countyyoungsvillecar crashtraffic fatalitiesfatal crashdriver killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC man charged with trafficking 17-year-old
Sheriff: Search for missing man continues with few leads
Tar Heels rout Temple, 55-13 for first bowl win in six years
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
Court temporarily blocks NC from requiring photo ID at polls
Driver rescued after crashing into utility pole, tree in Raleigh
Daycare owner arrested; kids found behind false wall
Show More
Orange Co. deputy stresses importance of negotiation after dangerous chase
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Dense Fog Advisory issued for most of central NC
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Police investigate after body found inside Raleigh home
More TOP STORIES News