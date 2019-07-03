2 teens ejected from SUV in Johnston County crash, unlicensed 18-year-old sister charged

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old girl driving without a license crashed and injured her two brothers Tuesday night, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.Troopers said Nimcy Chavez, 18, was driving a GMC Yukon without a license on Short Journey Road in Johnston County. Her younger brothers, ages 14 and 13, were in the car with her.Investigators said they believe she lost control of the vehicle when she took a turn going too fast.Chavez reportedly ran off the road, overcorrected and then ran off the other side of the road. The Yukon then rolled over multiple times, ejecting the teenage boys, who were not wearing seatbelts.The 14-year-old is expected to be OK, but his brother is in critical condition at WakeMed's ICU.Troopers said a paramedic happened to be visiting a nearby fire station when the crash happened. That paramedic was on the scene in seconds.