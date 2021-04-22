Traffic

2 tractor trailers crash on I-95, spill produce onto road

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of tractor trailers crashed on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning.

One of the trucks flipped over, spilling the produce it was hauling all along the road.

According to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper at the scene, one of the drivers had to be taken to the hospital.

The crash happened on I-95 northbound near NC-4 at exit 145. The interstate will remained closed for several hours until crews are able to clean up the crash and spill.
