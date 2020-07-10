2 vehicles reportedly run off I-95 South bridge near Fayetteville, search and rescue underway

UPDATE: At least 4 water rescue boats are still out on the Cape Fear River. First responders and law enforcement responded to calls of possibly two vehicles running into each other then going into the river. They’ve been out here since 7 p.m. Still no sign of cars. @ABC11_WTVD https://t.co/POJfMfeV4Q pic.twitter.com/VLe3qNR7vB — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) July 10, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search and rescue is underway on Thursday night after reports of two vehicles ran off the I-95 South bridge near Fayetteville and into the Cape Fear River.The interstate is expected to reopen by 9:30 p.m., according to the NCDOT. Initial calls came in shortly after 7 p.m.The nature of the incident isn't yet confirmed but first responders are searching the Cape Fear River with water rescue boats at this time. Fire crews tell ABC11 that the river could run as deep as 19 feet.As a detour, motorists are advised to take Exit 52 (NC-24). Continue on NC-24 for 3 miles and make a left onto I-95 Business South. Continue on I-95 Business South for 1.5 miles and make a left onto NC-87. Continue on NC-87 for 3.5 miles and make a right to re-access I-95.