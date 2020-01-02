Traffic

Pedestrian killed in crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Fayetteville.

Police say a vehicle collided with someone along Raeford Road near 71st School Road after 5 a.m. The pedestrian, later identified as 24-year-old Phelan A. Osborn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Raeford Road between 71st School Road and Strickland Bridge Road were closed while police investigated. They have since reopened.



The cause of the crash and the events leading up to it is still under investigation.

