3 crashes cause major delays on westbound I-40 in Raleigh

It's just one of those mornings out on the roads. Please be safe. #abc11 #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/9qfNaqKRqn — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) October 8, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Three crashes on Interstate 40 westbound have caused major delays Tuesday morning.The first crash happened on I-40 near Avent Ferry Road, the second near Lake Wheeler Road, and the third all the way back at Hammond Road.Those three crashes span more than two miles, and the backup caused by them goes even farther back--nearly to the I-40/I-440 split.More major delays were reported on I-540 northbound after a crash near Falls of Neuse Road.