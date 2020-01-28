DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cornwallis Road is expected to be closed overnight between Fayetteville Street and Beechwood Drive after a single-car crash, according to Durham Police Department.
It happened just after 5 p.m. when a car traveling eastbound struck a guy wire and utility pole. As of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are more than 1,600 still without power.
Durham Police Department said the adult driver and 2 juveniles were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the crash caused power outages in the area. According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 1,675 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Durham Police expect Cornwallis Road between Fayetteville Road and Beechwood Drive to be closed until Tuesday morning and that the closure may affect morning commutes for people in the area.
Duke Energy expects power will be restored by 6 a.m.
Part of Cornwallis Rd closed overnight after crash knocks out power in parts of Durham
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News