Traffic

Part of E Cornwallis Rd closed overnight after crash knocks out power in parts of Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cornwallis Road is expected to be closed overnight between Fayetteville Street and Beechwood Drive after a single-car crash, according to Durham Police Department.

It happened just after 5 p.m. when a car traveling eastbound struck a guy wire and utility pole.

Durham Police Department said the adult driver and 2 juveniles were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers said the crash caused power outages in the area. According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 1,675 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Durham Police expect Cornwallis Road between Fayetteville Road and Beechwood Drive to be closed until Tuesday morning and that the closure may affect morning commutes for people in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamcar crashdurham policepower outageroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper shoots armed person during traffic stop in Robeson County
Man dies after being shot near Raleigh community center
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Mom accused of shoplifting with 12-year-old daughter
Crews begin installing new appliances at McDougald Terrace
Family of Holocaust survivors reflect 75 years after Auschwitz liberation
Show More
Family of 5 killed in murder-suicide: Craven Co. sheriff
Fayetteville mother charged after 4 small children left home alone
Durham health officials post signs reminding residents of cigarette ban
Victim of attempted lynching given $18K to pay off home loan
3 more charged in shooting death of Sanford woman sitting in car
More TOP STORIES News