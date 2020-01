Part of E Cornwallis Rd closed overnight after crash knocks out power in parts of Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cornwallis Road is expected to be closed overnight between Fayetteville Street and Beechwood Drive after a single-car crash, according to Durham Police Department.It happened just after 5 p.m. when a car traveling eastbound struck a guy wire and utility pole.Durham Police Department said the adult driver and 2 juveniles were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Officers said the crash caused power outages in the area. According to the Duke Energy outage map, around 1,675 customers were without power as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.Durham Police expect Cornwallis Road between Fayetteville Road and Beechwood Drive to be closed until Tuesday morning and that the closure may affect morning commutes for people in the area.