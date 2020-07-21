Traffic

3 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodge Road exit.
Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.


Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding in the southbound land of Interstate 87 when they crossed over median and hit a Dodge Dart head-on.

The Accord caught fire killing driver Tre'shon Pope, 19, of Washington and his passenger. Troopers are working to identify the passenger.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodges Road Exit.




The driver of the Dodge Dart, 26-year-old Yameer Green, of Knightdale, also died in the wreck.

The highway was closed for four hours and reopened around 2:30 p.m.

