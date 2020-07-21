3 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6327205" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodges Road Exit.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Knightdale were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clean up a deadly wreck near the Hodge Road exit.Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding in the southbound land of Interstate 87 when they crossed over median and hit a Dodge Dart head-on.The Accord caught fire killing driver Tre'shon Pope, 19, of Washington and his passenger. Troopers are working to identify the passenger.The driver of the Dodge Dart, 26-year-old Yameer Green, of Knightdale, also died in the wreck.The highway was closed for four hours and reopened around 2:30 p.m.