3 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale

Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.
Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding in the southbound land of Interstate 87 when they crossed over median and hit a Dodge Dart head-on.
The Accord caught fire killing driver Tre'shon Pope, 19, of Washington and his passenger. Troopers are working to identify the passenger.
The driver of the Dodge Dart, 26-year-old Yameer Green, of Knightdale, also died in the wreck.
The highway was closed for four hours and reopened around 2:30 p.m.
