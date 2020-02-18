car crash

4 hospitalized after Harnett County crash

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people have been hospitalized after a rollover crash at the intersection of Red Hill Church Road and Bailey's Crossroads Road.

Coats Grove Fire and Rescue, Buies Creek EMS, Erwin Fire and Rescue and Harnett County EMS responded.

Firefighters said the crash was a rollover with pin-in.

Four people from two vehicles were taken to WakeMed with varying traumas, according to ABC11 breaking news crews on the scene.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.

The intersection was closed as the wreck investigation continued.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficharnett countycar crashharnett county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
NC driving program aims to lower young adult deaths from crashes
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Steel beam crashes through MI man's windshield on highway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break-ins rampant at McDougald Terrace, residents say
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night
Cars with expired tags could be costing NC millions
Man convicted in mistaken identity murders gets new sentencing hearing
UNC will not challenge order tossing out Silent Sam agreement
4 injured in small plane crash at Fayetteville airport
Show More
Woman seriously injured in shooting near downtown Raleigh
Bolton mostly mum on Ukraine in speech at Duke
Man dead, 3-year-old girl critical after Durham shooting
Raleigh offers 2 programs to help residents pay for home repairs
Funding approved for $193M Cary sports complex
More TOP STORIES News