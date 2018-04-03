TRAFFIC

51-year-old Durham woman dies in I-85 crash

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-85 just north of Durham.

A 51-year-old woman was killed in a crash that shut down the northbound side of Interstate 85 Tuesday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 12:53 p.m., troopers were called to a collision at mile marker 182.

Authorities say a 2011 Ford van, operated by 37-year-old Timothy Louis Journigan of Wake Forest, was traveling north when the driver failed to reduce speed and hit a 2000 Saturn from behind.

The Saturn, driven by 51-year-old Bonita Cherease Williams, then traveled forward and hit a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by a 47-year-old woman.

Williams died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Williams' 9-year-old grandson, as well as Journigan, was taken to Duke Regional hospital with unknown injuries.

Journigan was charged with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Editor's note: In the video, the Ford Van is incorrectly referred to as belonging to CMC Flooring. It is actually a CMC Electric van.
