TRAFFIC

6 hurt in Johnston County crash involving 2 cars, tanker truck

Raw video: Two cars and a tanker truck involved in crash on US 701.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Six people were injured after a crash involving two cars and a tanker truck on US 701 near Four Oaks on Monday.

State troopers on the scene said a car was traveling on 701 with no lights. A second car pulled out in its path, causing a collision. The tanker hit both cars and overturned

Five of the six injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

All the injuries were considered minor, troopers said.

The tanker truck was carrying unused pig remains from Smithfield and was leaking fluid after the crash. a brown liquid. The Highway Patrol said it was not a HazMat situation, however.
