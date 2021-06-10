7-year-old girl ejected from car during fatal rollover crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-year-old girl died in a car crash early Thursday morning in Fayetteville.Fayetteville Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 87 and Eastern Boulevard.Officers said the crash involved a 2004 Ford Explorer carrying two adults and four children. The SUV appears to have ran off the road and flipped several times.One of the children was ejected from the SUV during the crash. She was taken to the hospital where she died.The girl was later identified as 7-year-old Perfection Simek.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.