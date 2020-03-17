Traffic

75-year-old woman killed, 24-year-old woman critical in All American Freeway crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 75-year-old woman was killed and three others were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash Tuesday morning in Fayetteville.

It happened at 9:55 a.m.

All American Freeway inbound was closed between 295 and Santa Fe Drive because of the crash.

Lucille Quann, 75, was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla and traveling outbound in the inbound lane.

She collided with a 2015 Chevy Impala that was traveling inbound in the inbound lane.

The 24-year-old driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two juveniles in the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

