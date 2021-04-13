8-foot sinkhole opens up on five-lane road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A sinkhole forced two lanes of a five-lane road to close in Fayetteville.The sinkhole developed Monday on Morganton Road between Skye Drive and Churchill Drive.The sinkhole is about 8 feet wide and 5 feet deep. Crews have put up traffic cones and yellow caution tape around the sinkhole.It's unclear at this time how long it will take to repair the sinkhole and reopened all lanes of Morganton Road.