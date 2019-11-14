8 water main breaks happened in Durham on Thursday morning

Here’s a look at the water main break at Duke St and Minerva. LOTS of water and it’s icing over in spots on Duke. AVOID THIS AREA. Durham police are working to close Duke between Morgan and Minerva. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0coihzJZR2 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 14, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Eight water main breaks in Durham created traffic problems Thursday morning and even forced one school to dismiss students early.The first water main break happened at Duke Street in Durham before the sun came up Thursday.Water was seen rushing down the street, forcing crews to divert traffic off of North Duke Street between West Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue, near the school.Before the morning was over, a total of eight water mains had broken, Beverly Thompson, a City of Durham spokesperson told ABC11.Some of the buildings connected to those pipes lost water pressure.The problem even forced Durham School of the Arts to dismiss schools early.It's unclear at this time what caused the water main breaks.