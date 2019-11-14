Traffic

9 water main breaks in Durham on Thursday; repairs continue on 2

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nine water main breaks in Durham created traffic problems Thursday morning and even forced one school to dismiss students early.

The first water main break happened at Duke Street in Durham before the sun came up Thursday.

Water was seen rushing down the street, forcing crews to divert traffic off of North Duke Street between West Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue, near the school.

Before the day was over, a total of nine water mains had broken, Beverly Thompson, a City of Durham spokesperson told ABC11.

Some of the buildings connected to those pipes lost water pressure.

The problem forced Durham School of the Arts to dismiss school early.

The break on Duke Street has been repaired but a detour is still in place along North Duke Street to allow crews time to continue to clean up the site. The detour is set up at West Corporation to Washington Street to W. Trinity Ave and back to Duke Street.



Breaks have been repaired at these locations:
  • North Duke Street @ Minerva Avenue
  • Gloria Avenue @ North Buchanan Boulevard
  • 1700 block of Maryland Avenue
  • Gloria Avenue @ North Gregson Street
  • North Roxboro Street @ East Geer Street
  • Friendship Road @Tryon Road
  • 2700 Stuart Drive


Two other breaks happened later in the day and crews are on-site and anticipate completing repairs Thursday evening:
  • 16 Madrid Lane
  • West Knox Street @ Hale Street


It's unclear at this time what caused the water main breaks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdurhamwater main breaktrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Suspect shot dead in Wilson robbery tried to sexually assault worker, police say
Save big in the stores by doing this one simple thing
Northampton County deputy responding to call dies in crash
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Parents of teen hit, killed in Holly Springs speak on loss
Show More
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
NC Marine accused of murder believed to be in Virginia
91-year-old woman scammed out of $70K
$1B development plan announced for midtown Raleigh
Johnston County teen barely escapes double-fatal DWI wreck
More TOP STORIES News