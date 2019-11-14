9 water main breaks in Durham on Thursday; repairs continue on 2

Here’s a look at the water main break at Duke St and Minerva. LOTS of water and it’s icing over in spots on Duke. AVOID THIS AREA. Durham police are working to close Duke between Morgan and Minerva. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0coihzJZR2 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) November 14, 2019

North Duke Street @ Minerva Avenue

Gloria Avenue @ North Buchanan Boulevard

1700 block of Maryland Avenue

Gloria Avenue @ North Gregson Street

North Roxboro Street @ East Geer Street

Friendship Road @Tryon Road

2700 Stuart Drive

16 Madrid Lane

West Knox Street @ Hale Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nine water main breaks in Durham created traffic problems Thursday morning and even forced one school to dismiss students early.The first water main break happened at Duke Street in Durham before the sun came up Thursday.Water was seen rushing down the street, forcing crews to divert traffic off of North Duke Street between West Morgan Street and Minerva Avenue, near the school.Before the day was over, a total of nine water mains had broken, Beverly Thompson, a City of Durham spokesperson told ABC11.Some of the buildings connected to those pipes lost water pressure.The problem forced Durham School of the Arts to dismiss school early.The break on Duke Street has been repaired but a detour is still in place along North Duke Street to allow crews time to continue to clean up the site. The detour is set up at West Corporation to Washington Street to W. Trinity Ave and back to Duke Street.Breaks have been repaired at these locations:Two other breaks happened later in the day and crews are on-site and anticipate completing repairs Thursday evening:It's unclear at this time what caused the water main breaks.