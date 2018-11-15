TRAFFIC

Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian near Duke East Campus

A pedestrian was hit by a train near Duke East Campus.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Amtrak train hit and killed pedestrian near the intersection of Swift Avenue and West Pettigrew Street in Durham.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m.

The train remains stalled at this time and is blocking Swift Avenue near Duke's East Campus.

Investigators said the train had just departed the station when it hit the pedestrian. Therefore, it was not believed to be up to full speed.

Investigators have not released information about the person's identity.

Swift Avenue is closed while police investigate.
