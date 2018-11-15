Amtrak train hits, kills woman near Duke East Campus

An Amtrak train hit and killed a woman near the intersection of Swift Avenue and West Pettigrew Street in Durham.The crash happened around 7:15 a.m.Police said 50-year-old Judy Estrada, of Durham, was walking across the train tracks, toward West Main Street, when she was hit.She was pronounced dead at the scene; no one in the train was injured.Investigators said the train arms did come down and all safety mechanisms were working during the incident.The train operator hit the brakes and sounded the horn but was unable to stop in time.