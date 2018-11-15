TRAFFIC

Amtrak train hits, kills woman near Duke East Campus

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amtrak train hit and killed pedestrian near the intersection of Swift Avenue and West Pettigrew Street in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Amtrak train hit and killed a woman near the intersection of Swift Avenue and West Pettigrew Street in Durham.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m.

Police said 50-year-old Judy Estrada, of Durham, was walking across the train tracks, toward West Main Street, when she was hit.

She was pronounced dead at the scene; no one in the train was injured.

Investigators said the train arms did come down and all safety mechanisms were working during the incident.

The train operator hit the brakes and sounded the horn but was unable to stop in time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficamtrak train crashtrain crashdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver repeatedly rammed tow truck in Raleigh, police say
You could be fined $250 for not moving over for first responders
All lanes of I-95 N near Rocky Mount reopened after crash
Rare law could increase your liability riding rental motorized scooters
More Traffic
Top Stories
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
UNC student says man touched her inappropriately near campus
PopUp Chorus lets you sing your blues away
GoFundMe case: NJ couple arrested and charged, documents show
Phone not charging? Try this before buying a new one
Triangle seeing sleet Thursday is 'unlikely,' Big Weather says
Police investigating possible threat to Nash-Rocky Mount Schools
Christmas tree stands for 44 years to honor late father's vow
Show More
Marie Antoinette's pendant sold for $36 million
Celebrate American Education Week by thanking your favorite teacher
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Graphic details come out in fatal Texas-bound Southwest flight
Driver repeatedly rammed tow truck in Raleigh, police say
More News