Man arrested in hit-and-run death of pedestrian on US Highway 70 in Garner

Garner police investigators and crash reconstructionists charged Jamieson Trevor Blashaw, age 24, of Raleigh with Felony Hit and Run as a result of a collision occurring at approximately 11:45 pm on June 17, 2020. @TownofGarner @WNCN @ABC11_WTVD @WRAL https://t.co/so8ze1ivkR pic.twitter.com/qLQhMTs7uE — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) June 18, 2020

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have made an arrest after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle along US Highway 70 in Garner on Wednesday night.Jamieson Blashaw was charged with felony hit-and-run in connection with the death. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near Mechanical Boulevard, according to police.Police said Blashaw was driving a 2012 Hyundai when he collided with Theodore Bell of Milwaukee, WI. Bell, 65, was crossing the eastbound lanes when he was hit. Bell died at the scene.The accident briefly closed part of Highway 70 East while police investigated. Detectives found shoes and car parts in the median.A man who said he was Bell's brother spoke to ABC11's Morgan Norwood on Thursday morning at the scene of the crash. The man said that Bell was in Garner for work and was staying at a nearby hotel."This should be a homicide," the man said. "It's a homicide."