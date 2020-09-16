At least 1 killed in crash that shutdown eastbound Interstate 40 in Wake County

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Airport Boulevard in Wake County.Chopper 11HD flew over the scene and saw at least four vehicles crashed on the farthest left lane. Firefighters were on the scene and appeared to have extinguished a fire.NC Highway Patrol confirmed at least one person died in the crash.Drivers were being forced to get off the interstate at Exit 283 for a detour, but as of 2:30 one lane of the interstate reopened.North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m.Crews are at the scene working to clear the area, but that could take until 4 p.m. according to estimates from NCDOT.