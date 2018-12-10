TRAFFIC

At least 5 cars involved in crash on I-440 at Poole Rd in Raleigh

Multiple cars crashed on westbound Interstate 440 near Poole Road.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Multiple cars crashed on westbound Interstate 440 near Poole Road.

ABC11's Ana Rivera said at least five cars were damaged on the side of the road.

All but one lane is closed, but Rivera said at 7 a.m. traffic was not backed up too badly.


It's unclear what caused the crash or how long it will take crews to clear the scene and reopen all lanes of the interstate.
