At least 5 cars involved in crash on I-440 at Poole Rd in Raleigh

BREAKING: we’re on 440 near 40 and there is a major crash. Multiple cars are involved. EMS is on the scene. Traffic is getting by but it’s slow going. @kimdeanerabc11 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/cOBX0TVNCS — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) December 10, 2018

Multiple cars crashed on westbound Interstate 440 near Poole Road.ABC11's Ana Rivera said at least five cars were damaged on the side of the road.All but one lane is closed, but Rivera said at 7 a.m. traffic was not backed up too badly.It's unclear what caused the crash or how long it will take crews to clear the scene and reopen all lanes of the interstate.